Fire guts Chiang Mai’s Lanna-style Dhara Dhevi Hotel

Fire guts the Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Muang district, Chiang Mai, early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Pubic Relations Department)

CHIANG MAI - A fire destroyed the debt-burdened Lanna-style Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Muang district early Wednesday morning. There were no casualties.

The blaze was reported about 2am. Dozens of firecrews and engines responded.

It took them two hours to control the blaze at the famous hotel in tambon Tha Sala.

The flames destroyed the wooden building at the front of the hotel compound. It was being renovated.

The five-star hotel is in a 153-rai compound. It was earlier closed due to financial problems. The Legal Execution Department sold it at auction for 2.11 billion baht. The hotel's debt burden was reported at 4.3 billion baht.

The Dhara Dhevi Hotel was built in 2002 at a cost of more than 3 billion baht. It opened in 2004, offering 123 guest rooms.

The hotel was designed to simulate the history and heritage of the ancient Lanna kingdom, to the disapproval of some academics.

It was placed under the supervision of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group for 15 years for guidance on hotel management, personnel training, marketing and public relations.

Ever since its launch, the hotel has faced a series of financial issues, prompting it to seek new investors. In 2015, the major shareholder sold the hotel outright to the Inter Far East Energy Corporation (IFEC).

Its travails continued, however, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing it to announce a "temporary" closure.

Due to liability issues, the hotel had insufficient funds to pay the salaries of more than 300 of its employees, as well as utility bills, which together amounted to millions of baht per month.

The hotel filed a petition for a proposed rehabilitation plan in June 2020, but the Appeal Court dismissed it, resulting in the hotel laying off its employees and declaring bankruptcy.

The burned-out shell of the Dhara Dhevi Hotel. (Photo supplied)