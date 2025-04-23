Fire guts spa complex at Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel

Fire guts the Dhara Dhevi Hotel spa complex in Muang district, Chiang Mai, early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Pubic Relations Department)

CHIANG MAI — A fire destroyed the spa complex at the debt-burdened, Lanna-style Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Muang district early Wednesday morning. There were no casualties.

The blaze was reported about 2am. Dozens of fire crews and engines responded.

It took them two hours to control the blaze.

The flames destroyed the wooden spa complex building at the front of the hotel. It was being renovated.

The five-star hotel is in a 153-rai compound. It was earlier closed due to financial problems. It was sold at auction for 2.11 billion baht. The hotel's debt burden was reported at 4.3 billion baht.

Surin Thakerd, assistant mayor for tambon Tha Sala, said the fire destroyed the hotel's two-storey spa complex The building was built mostly of teak wood. No one was at the building when the fire bagan.

The Dhara Dhevi Hotel was recently partly reopened, with the market and café zones back in operation.

Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi Co spent 3.9 billion baht taking over the hotel. The destroyed spa complex covered about 2,000 square metres. It had been closed and the power supply cut off.

A public works official said the fire had no impact on nearby communities.

The Dhara Dhevi Hotel was built in 2002 at a cost of more than 3 billion baht. It opened in 2004, offering 123 guest rooms.

Ever since its launch, the hotel has faced a series of financial issues, prompting it to seek new investors.

Its problems continued, however, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing it to announce a "temporary" closure.

The burned-out shell of the Dhara Dhevi Hotel spa complex. (Photo supplied)