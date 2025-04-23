Blaze razes popular wax museum's storage warehouse

Fire engulfs the three-storey warehouse of the Thai Human Imagery Museum in Nakhon Chaisri district, Nakhon Pathom, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand)

NAKHON PATHOM - Fire destroyed the Thai Human Imagery Museum's three-storey warehouse in Nakhon Chaisri district on Wednesday morning.

Damage was initially estimated at more than 10 million baht.

The museum is a tourist attraction, exhibiting lifelike wax and fiberglass sculptures of, for example, revered Buddhist monks, former kings and the past lifestyles of Thai people.

The fire in the warehouse was reported about 6.30am. At least 10 fire engines and crews responded. They brought the flames under control only after a two-hour battle.

The 10x25-metre three-storey building was destroyed.

The first floor was used to store fiberglass, thinner, oil and other materials used in making the images. Fiberglass and wax images were stored on the two upper floors.

Workers spotted smoke coming from the building in time to save about 10 images of revered monks from the flames.

The museum itself was not damaged.