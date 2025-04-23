Bangkok pet owners must microchip dogs, cats by next year

A dog is issued with an ID card during a BMA promotion at Central Rama II shopping mall in Bangkok. (File photo)

Bangkok residents who own dogs and cats must register and microchip their pets under a new city law effective from Jan 10 next year.

The animals must be chipped within 120 days of birth or 30 days of ownership. The regulation also limits the number of pets, depending on living space, along with possession of dangerous breeds.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on its Facebook on Wednesday that the new city regulation was aimed at the problem of stray animals. It would come into force on Jan 10 next year.

It was in the best interests of public safety that people and animals comply.

The BMA post said owners of pets must follow the regulation or face punishment, but did not give details of the penalties.

The post referred only to "pets", but Thai-language media interpreted that to mean dogs and cats.

Deputy city governor Tavida Kamolvej said earlier that the pet control regulation approved by the BMA last year was announced in the Royal Gazette on Jan 15 and would take effect within 360 days.

Owners must register and microchip their pets under the regulation, which also limits the number of pets, based on living space.

- For a living space of 20 to 80 square metres in an apartment or a condominium, only one pet is allowed.

- For an 80 square metre or more apartment or condominium, two pets are permitted.

- For a living space of up to 20 square wah of land, two pets are allowed.

- For a living space of up to 50 square wah of land, up to three pets are allowed.

- For a living space of up to 100 square wah of land, four pets are allowed.

- For a living space of 100 square wah and more of land, not more than six pets are permitted.

Economic animals such as cows, horses, ducks and chickens can be kept only in designated areas.

All pets must be registered and microchipped within 120 days of their birth or 30 days after getting ownership, the BMA said.

Owners of dangerous breeds such as pit bulls and Rottweilers must notify district authorities, for special control of these animals.