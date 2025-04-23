Uyghur issue shadows Thai-US trade talks

Deputy PM Phumtham denies he’s on US blacklist but says he doesn’t need to be physically in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong meet with the Imam of the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, during their visit to the Xinjiang region of China to follow up on the status of Uyghur returnees on March 20. (Photos: Government House)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has denied rumours that he was denied a visa by the United States following the Thai government’s recent decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China.

He was responding on Wednesday to reporters’ questions about the absence of key ministers from the Thai delegation, led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, that was scheduled to hold trade negotiations with the the United States.

Those talks were to have begun on Wednesday in Washington but Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said they had been postponed while Thailand worked on “issues” that the US wanted it to address. A new date has not been set.

Mr Phumtham admitted that Thai security officials were not on the list of those travelling to the US for the talks. But he said that if any security-related proposals were raised, they could be forwarded to him for further action without the need for him to travel there.

The Ministry of Defence had already made an assessment of the impacts of the proposed US tariff hike to 36% on imports from Thailand and submitted its report to the Thai delegation.

When asked if the exclusion of Thai security officials from the delegation was related to the repatriation of the Uyghurs, Mr Phumtham said he was not informed by the US of any travel restrictions.

Thailand’s move to send the 40 Uyghur men back to China on Feb 27 drew widespread international condemnation because of reports of widespread persecution of the Muslim group in China, which Beijing has always denied.

The US Department of State announced sanctions against several Thai officials for their role in deporting the Uyghurs. No names were released.

Mr Phumtham also played down the postponement of the trade negotiations, saying the important thing was that the government is ready and fully prepared for the talks when they take place.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People’s Party, on Wednesday called on the government to provide details about relief measures for businesses affected by the new trade tariffs.

When asked if the US response to the repatriation of the Uyghurs would affect the trade talks, he said the party had warned that the issue was sensitive.

Further complicating matters was the recent arrest of Paul Chambers, a prominent American academic in Thailand on a charge of lese-majeste. The State Department also expressed its concern about that case, saying it could represent a threat to academic freedom.

Mr Chambers’ brother, in a guest column in The Oklahoman newspaper, wrote that trade negotiations with the US should not start unless Mr Chambers’ case is resolved.

Kit Chambers also said that his brother, who was granted bail on a surety of 300,000 baht but forbidden to leave Thailand, should be allowed to return to the US pending his next court hearing.