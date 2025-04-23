M3.3 quake hits Mae Hong Son

The Earthquake Observation Division marks the epicentre of a minor earthquake in Pang Mapha district of Mae Hong Son on Wednesday evening. (Google Maps)

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was detected in the northern Thai province of Mae Hong Son on Wednesday evening and was felt in the vicinity of its epicentre.

The Department of Mineral Resources reported that the quake occurred five kilometres underground in tambon Tham Lot of Pang Mapha district at 6.07pm.

The cause of the tremor was still unknown but the quake was reportedly felt in tambon Tham Lot, the department said.

Twelve minutes later a 3.5-magnitude quake occurred in Myanmar, 236km northwest of Muang district of Mae Hong Son, according to the Earthquake Observation Division.

The incidents come three weeks after a devastating 7.7 magnitude quake near Mandalay in central Myanmar that has resulted in more than 3,700 deaths. The quake was also felt in Bangkok where a high-rise building collapse killed dozens of workers. The search for the dead is still going on.