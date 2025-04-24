Woman held for leaking exam to former police general

Police say suspect Kanittha Lertbanjerdwong (seated) had images of test papers on her phone. (Photo supplied by Wassayos Ngamkham)

A woman has been arrested for helping a former police general cheat in an exam at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Law, said the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Kanittha Lertbanjerdwong was nabbed in Bang Bon district of Bangkok on Wednesday by a police team acting on an arrest warrant approved by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Ms Kanittha has been charged in connection with obtaining a test paper ahead of the exam and passing it on to the former police general who was attending an evening course at the faculty back in 2023.

According to the cybercrime police, investigators were able to identify Ms Kanittha as the suspect after they checked images stored in the phone belonging to a former police officer with close ties to the former police general.

Phone records showed that the images of the test paper had been sent, allegedly by Ms Kanittha, to the former police officer before they were forwarded to the former police general's phone.

The cyber police said Ms Kanittha was not a staff member of the faculty. However, she is believed to have befriended university officials in charge of the evening class.

The investigators said the suspect might have used her connections to obtain the test paper.