Phumtham denies US visa ban talk

Phumtham: Not told of any travel curbs

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai denied rumours he was denied a visa by the United States following the government's recent decision to repatriate Uyghurs to China.

He was responding on Wednesday to reporters' questions about the absence of key ministers from the Thai delegation, led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who was negotiating with the US over the trade tariff hike.

Mr Phumtham admitted that Thai security officials did not travel to the US for the talks, which were postponed, but said that security-related proposals could be forwarded to him for further action without him travelling to the US.

He insisted that the Defence Ministry had made an assessment of the US tariff hike and submitted the report to the Thai delegation. When asked if the exclusion of Thai security officials from the delegation was related to the repatriation of Uyghurs, Mr Phumtham said he was not informed by the US of any travel restrictions.

Following the repatriation, the US Department of State announced sanctions against several Thai officials for their role in deporting the Uyghurs.

Mr Phumtham also played down the postponement of the negotiations, saying the important thing was that the government is ready and fully prepared for the talks when they take place.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government postponed the negotiations with the US because Washington had asked Bangkok to reconsider some key issues that would be proposed in the talks. She provided no further details.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People's Party, on Wednesday called on the government to provide details about relief measures for businesses hit by the tariffs.

When asked if the repatriation of the Uyghurs would affect the trade talks, he said the party has warned that the issue is sensitive.

In a related development, the brother of US academic Paul Chambers, who is accused of lese majeste, wrote in The Oklahoman that trade talks could not start unless Dr Chambers' case is resolved. Kit Chambers also said his brother, who was granted bail by the Court of Appeal Region 6 on a surety of 300,000 baht, should be allowed to return to the US.