Schools waive scout uniform requirement to save costs

Scouts stand to attention during a parade at last year's celebration of National Scout Day in Bangkok. Uniforms are being scrapped to help parents save money. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A regulation replacing scout uniforms with ordinary school attire will take effect this month ahead of the new school term that starts in the middle of May, according to the Ministry of Education.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Wednesday the National Scout Organisation of Thailand has informed the ministry that it is in the process of waiving the compulsory scout uniform regulation for students in state-run schools.

The waiver, intended to help parents save on the cost of scout uniforms, will be announced and take effect this month. The uniforms are divided into three types: formal, training and casual.

The scout curriculum will be designed by schools on an individual basis and they will determine how students should dress for scout classes after the regulation takes effect. The new term is set to start on May 15 at most schools.

The deputy minister said parents should hold back on buying scout uniforms for the new term pending an announcement that the former regulation has been officially waived.

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob has said previously that teachers and students can use student uniforms for scout activities. In addition, if a school has ethnic minority students, they can wear their cultural dress, he noted.

Schools in rural areas can allow students to only wear a scout hat and scarf with their normal student uniform to save costs. However, the minister said students are encouraged to wear the traditional uniform for formal events, especially Scout Day.