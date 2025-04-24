Three Thai universities hailed for environmental work

Chulalongkorn University, Mahidol University and Burapha University have been honoured for their innovations and environmental work in the THE Awards Asia 2025.

THE Awards Asia, sponsored by Times Higher Education, recognises outstanding leadership and institutional performance, and celebrates excellence in higher education on the continent.

This year's winners were announced during a gala dinner at the THE Asia Universities Summit in Macau on Tuesday.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said the country takes pride in the three universities for making a mark on the international stage and earning the kingdom greater recognition for quality education.

Chulalongkorn University pocketed the Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year award for its project dubbed "MDCU MedUMORE: A Lifelong Learning Platform for Medical Professionals" submitted by the Faculty of Medicine.

Burapha University received a highly commended honour in the category of Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership. This was in response to its project "PEMSEA: Environmental Learning Centre for the Eastern Regional".

Pornpun Vivithanaporn at Mahidol University earned a highly commended position in the Most Innovative Teacher of the Year category for her work in "Game-based learning to promote student engagement and collaboration in pharmacology education".

Panpermsak Arunee, assistant permanent secretary to the ministry, said THE Awards Asia is highly competitive. This year, more than 500 entries were submitted from 16 countries across Asia, but only 80 were shortlisted.

Ten Thai universities vied for this year's awards. Twelve entries in seven categories made it through to the final rounds.

Others in contention included Huachiew Chalermprakiet University, Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, Walialak University, Suranaree University of Technology, Assumption University, Nakhonratchasima Rajabhat University and the Panyapiwat Institute of Management.