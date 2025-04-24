2-deck buses banned on risky routes

Double-decker buses have been prohibited from plying potentially dangerous routes after a fatal crash on a highway in Prachin Buri, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said yesterday that he had instructed the Department of Land Transport (DLT) to investigate the deadly crash involving a double-decker bus and a lorry on Highway 304 in Na Di district.

The crash, which occurred on a steep downhill stretch, caused a fire that killed seven people and injured more than 40 on Monday at around 1.30am.

Initial findings suggest the driver was driving too fast for the road conditions and was unable to slow down in time, leading to the crash.

The impact damaged an area where electrical wiring was located, causing a short circuit and fire.

In response, Mr Suriya, also deputy prime minister, ordered strict inspections of double-decker buses and imposed a ban on their use along seven potentially risky routes.

They include: Chiang Mai-Doi Nang Kaew, Mae Hong Son-Mae Teep, Pua-Doi Phu Kha National Park, Bo Pho-Khok Ngam, Cho Wo-Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, Kabin Buri junction-Wang Nam Khieo, and Khao Pubpa-Phatthalung.

He also instructed authorities to coordinate with the Department of Highways to install warning signs and rumble strips at potential black spots to alert drivers to slow down.

In addition, all buses must stop at designated checkpoints for inspections.

He added that the DLT must strictly limit the registration of new double-decker buses by imposing stringent measures for both regular and chartered services for the safety of passengers and road users.