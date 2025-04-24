Abattoir owner caught with dodgy pig carcasses

The owner of an abattoir in Bangkok has been charged with having almost two tonnes of pig carcasses from an unknown origin, which may carry diseases, according to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

The CIB raided the abattoir in Bang Sue district after the agency was tipped off that pig carcasses were being transported illegally from it.

During the raid, police arrested the abattoir owner, identified only as Thanapol, 41.

The CIB received complaints that the unnamed abattoir brought carcasses to be butchered and sold to customers at different locations without permission.

The owner was unable to produce official documents to verify the origin of the pork. The authorities also suspected the carcasses had been transported to the abattoir in an unsafe manner, which raised concerns that they could carry diseases that could be spread during transportation.

Untreated waste from the abattoir allegedly caused a foul smell, disturbing nearby residents and could also harbour diseases.

At the time of the raid, the abattoir was storing about 7.5 tonnes of pig carcasses. Some 5.7 tonnes had official papers to prove their origin and that they met hygiene standards.

The remaining 1.8 tonnes were without official documents, which is an offence under the Livestock Disease and Transportation Act.

Carcasses were passing through Bangkok, which has been put under surveillance due to an outbreak of African Swine Fever. Transporting carcasses without permission from the livestock office is subject to a maximum two-year jail term, a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both.