Culture minister praises late pope

The Ministry of Culture is inviting the public to express their condolences at the Apostolic Nunciature to Thailand until Saturday, following Pope Francis's death on Monday.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol issued a statement of condolence yesterday, describing the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church as "a spiritual leader who was full of compassion, wisdom, and sacrifices. He dedicated his life to promoting peace, equality, justice and harmony among all of humanity."

She noted the significance of his official visit to Thailand in 2019, calling it a historic milestone that reflected the strong friendship between the Vatican and the Kingdom of Thailand.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Culture and followers of all religions, I express my deepest sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis. May God grant peace to his soul in heaven, and I'd like to give encouragement to all Christians around the world to continue his legacy of love and peace," she said.

The minister also said that representatives of Thailand's five major religions have sent their condolences, while Catholic churches across the country have been requested to hold memorial services so that Catholics nationwide can participate in mourning.

The Apostolic Nunciature to Thailand welcomes the public to write condolence messages until Saturday between 10am and 4pm at its office in Bangkok's Sathon district.

A special Mass in memory of Pope Francis is also scheduled to take place at Assumption Cathedral in Bang Rak district tomorrow at 5pm.

In honour of the late pope, government offices under the Culture Ministry have lowered the national flag to half-mast for three days, from April 23 to 25.