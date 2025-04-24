Siriraj touts boons of radiology resources

Siriraj Hospital is holding the Sicoe Forum 2025 until Friday, marking the 137th anniversary of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn's granting of the hospital's foundation. Assoc Prof Dr Somrach Thamtorawat inspects the Siriraj Center of Interventional Radiology. Somchai Poomlard

Siriraj Hospital has been promoting advanced technology for interventional radiology, a minimally invasive procedure for specifically targeted medical treatment.

The hospital said investing in such technology would save more patients' lives, and it urged the government to take this into consideration.

Dr Yongyut Sirivatanauksorn, the director of Siriraj Hospital, said it established the Siriraj Center of Interventional Radiology (SiCIR) in 2017, which now ranks among 19 Siriraj Medical Centers of Excellence, to promote advanced technology so patients can enjoy optimal medical treatment.

The technology has aided over 5,000 cases per year, and the number is expected to grow in line with Thailand's ageing society, Dr Yongyut said.

However, the technology is limited in some hospitals due to a paucity of interventional radiologists (IR) and insufficient tools to serve the increasing demand, he said.

"Siriraj has provided the technology for all patients, regardless of whatever medical health insurance they have. Some patients who can't afford their health costs are provided with them free of charge.

"Unfortunately, the technology is limited to some hospitals. As the training centre, we would like to see it expanded further. This kind of radiology should be more accessible," he said.

The minimally invasive procedure is done with a specifically designed tool.

A team of doctors use an image-guided procedure to reach the target. Due to the tiny incision, recovery is faster. This treatment can be used for patients who have had a stroke or who suffer from cancer, uterine artery embolisation and other complications. Dr Somrach Thamtorawut, vice chairman of Siriraj Center of Interventional Radiology, said there are only 140 IRs working across the nation at seven centres.

Each year, around 15 doctors undergo training to rank as IRs, but this still falls short of demand. Many hospitals lack access to expensive machines due to the government's limited budget.

"At the very least, we hope to have an IR team at our hospital centre so that patients can enjoy better access to effective medical treatment," Dr Somrach said.