Tech crime cops defend role in probe of Chula exam paper leak

Listen to this article

Police say suspect Kanittha Lertbanjerdwong (seated) had images of test papers on her phone. (Photo supplied by Wassayos Ngamkham)

Thailand's Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) has defended its role in the ongoing investigation into a 2023 exam paper leak at Chulalongkorn University, which allegedly involved a former high-ranking police officer enrolled in a special undergraduate law programme at the time.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Dipho, the TCSD commissioner, on Wednesday emphasised that the probe was being carried out without any ill intention against the unnamed former police general but was initiated after investigators discovered potential links to the exam leak in a phone seized from a suspect in an online gambling case.

The investigation, no matter whom it implicates, must lead to punishment without exception, he said.

According to Pol Maj Gen Siriwat, the phone was confiscated during a broader probe into a major online gambling ring. It contained evidence connected to the exam paper leak, including a photo of 53-year-old Kanittha Lertbanjerdwong, who was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators also found chat logs allegedly detailing the stealing of the exam paper, sending it to another person to complete on behalf of the former police general, and then forwarding the finished exam back for him to copy.

Although Ms Kanittha was not employed by the school, she reportedly had close ties with an exam invigilator.

She allegedly used that connection to gain access to the exam paper and steal it while the invigilator was distracted.

Ms Kanittha has been charged under Section 188 of the Criminal Code for unlawfully removing, damaging or concealing a vital document. She faces a maximum of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Additional evidence was also discovered on computers seized in 2023 from a property linked to the online gambling network, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat added. However, he declined to identify the former police general.

Ms Kanittha allegedly received over 900,000 baht for her involvement in the exam leak, including more than 400,000 baht transferred through mule accounts across five transactions, and another 500,000 baht from accounts linked to illegal online gambling operations.

Following her arrest, two men identified as Khrit Pariyaket and Chanon Aum-thon, assistants to the former police general and owners of the seized computers, turned themselves in.