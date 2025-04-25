Small plane crashes into sea near Hua Hin airport

A small plane plunged into the sea near Hua Hin airport on Friday, with an unknown number of people in the aircraft injured.

The 191 Emergency Centre in Phetchaburi reported the accident at 8.15am as the plane with five passengers on board crashed into the sea in the Gulf of Thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel in Cha-am district in Phetchaburi.

The beach-side resort is near the airport in Hua Hin district in Prachap Khiri Khan and about eight kilometres from Hua Hin town.

The plane was taking off from the airport to take a number of parachutists for practice.

No details of the cause of the crash and the number of injuries is unclear.