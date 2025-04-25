Eight killed in triple crash on motorway

Eight dead and three injured as SUV parked for diaper change hit by truck

Police and rescuers investigate the scene of the crash on Motorway No. 7 in Samut Prakan province on Thursday night. (Photos: Boon Wipa Rescue Facebook page)

Eight people were killed when their parked sport utility vehicle (SUV) was rear-ended by a semi-trailer truck in an emergency stopping lane on a motorway in Samut Prakan province, resulting in a collision with another parked truck.

Highway police and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were called to the scene at 10.10pm on Thursday at kilometre marker 23+500 on Motorway No. 7, Bangkok – Chon Buri.

Authorities found a white Isuzu semi-trailer truck carrying asphalt. The vehicle with Chon Buri licence plates had sustained serious front damage, trapping the 60-year-old driver, Saneh Doktakien, in his seat. He had to be extricated and transported to a hospital.

A severely damaged white Chevrolet Captiva was found nearby, containing 10 people, eight of whom were reported dead at the scene, including small children. All the people inside were reported to be family members.

The two injured were girls aged 12 and 18. They told police that their family was travelling from Bangkok to Rayong province and had stopped in the emergency lane to change a diaper for a small child when the truck crashed into their SUV.

The Chevrolet then collided with a 10-wheeler truck parked in front of it, causing extensive damage.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.