BMW drift driver on Phu Thab Boek to face charges

The white BMW Z4 is seen drifting on a curve of the road leading to Phu Thab Boek Mountain in Phetchabun province. (screenshot)

PHETCHABUN – Police are gathering information to pursue charges against a suspected foreign national for creating content that features the dangerous drifting of his BMW along road curves on Phu Thab Boek.

A video clip posted on a witness’s TikTok account, lolono.re, on Wednesday shows a white BMW Z4 speeding while drifting sideways on a road in Lom Kao district, ascending towards Phu Thab Boek Mountain. A man can be seen standing by the roadside, filming the scene with a mobile phone for social media.

The video drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Many criticised the driver for dangerous behaviour on a public road. However, others praised the stunt, likening it to scenes from the Fast & Furious franchise and dubbing the driver the 'Drift King of Phu Thab Boek.'

The clip has since been deleted from the account.

On Friday, Pol Col Theerasak Sarnphusitsan, chief of Lom Kao station, said police had been informed about the incident and would not overlook it. The driver was believed to be a foreign man, he added.

Authorities had identified the vehicle and were reviewing surveillance footage to summon the driver to face charges.