Encroached land seized in Phuket

Listen to this article

Forestry, marine and environmental officials inspect land used by a restaurant and found to be encroaching on protected forest land, at tambon Talat Yai in Muang district of Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Forestry officials, together with local environmental and maritime agencies, have seized over four rai of encroached coastal land used by a restaurant in tambon Talat Yai, Muang district, following a complaint of forest intrusion.

The authorities posted a notice declaring the area part of a public forest and subject to legal protection, said Sorasak Rananan, director of Phuket’s Royal Forest Centre.

The action stems from a complaint in March, he said. Subsequent investigations confirmed the land, located behind the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation Hospital, was unlawfully occupied. One suspect was identified, with 17 items seized as evidence. Legal proceedings are now underway, he said.

Additionally, the Phuket Marine Office ordered the removal of unauthorised coastal structures, including a 140-metre-long stone-reinforced embankment, within 90 days. The restaurant owner can appeal the order within 15 days and provide documentation proving legal land use.

He said the process aims to uphold environmental laws while ensuring fairness. The accused remains presumed innocent pending further legal determination.