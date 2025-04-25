Leishmaniasis deaths prompt alert in Thailand

Listen to this article

Health authorities urge the public to take precautions against bites from sandflies. (Photo: ThaiHealth Facebook page)

Thai health authorities have issued a warning following two deaths from leishmaniasis this year, urging the public to take precautions against bites from sandflies, the disease’s primary vector.

Although leishmaniasis is relatively rare in Thailand, over 40 cases have been recorded since 1996. Since the beginning of this year, two fatalities have been reported — one in Songkhla and another in Bangkok, said Dr Jurai Wongsawat, spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control.

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease spread through sandfly bites. Symptoms can vary from mild skin lesions to severe organ damage. Mild cases may involve raised nodules on the face or body and are treatable, while severe infections may cause prolonged fever, pale skin and an enlarged spleen, potentially resulting in death.

Dr Jurai stressed the importance of early diagnosis and warned that the disease does not spread through skin contact. She advised using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and maintaining a clean environment to reduce the risk, similar to dengue prevention measures.