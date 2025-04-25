Raids bust bogus cough syrup gang

Listen to this article

Officials from the Department of Special Investigation and the Food and Drug Administration examine counterfeit cough syrup at one of two locations raided in Uthai district of Ayutthaya on Friday. (Photo: FDA Thai Facebook page)

Authorities have dismantled a major network producing counterfeit cough syrup following raids on two locations in Ayutthaya province.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seized 172,000 bottles of syrup, along with machinery, equipment and raw materials worth over 20 million baht during the raids in Uthai district.

The counterfeit syrups were destined to be mixed with kratom extract to create the “4x100” drug cocktail, a substance that has become popular among teenagers for its intoxicating effects.

Investigators say the factory was part of a larger network producing and distributing illegal syrup across several provinces.

The bust followed previous raids in August last year and January this year.