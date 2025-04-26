Organ trade rumours are false, says Thai Red Cross

The Thai Red Cross has challenged rumours that human organs are being sold illegally or unethically in Thailand, adding that donations are made on a strictly voluntary basis and are governed by the law.

Dr Supanit Nivatvongs, deputy director of the Red Cross' Organ Donation Centre, made the remark after allegations appeared online recently claiming organs are being sold in the kingdom, replete with a price list.

A healthy human lung is said to fetch 9.2 million baht, or 4.7 million baht for a kidney and 21,000 baht for a litre of blood.

Dr Supanit said the organ trade is considered universally unethical and that equally applies to Thai society.

The health of the illegal donors is a major concern as they usually do not receive proper and continuous healthcare after their organs have been removed, he warned.

The organ trade was criminalised in Thailand under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act, BE 2551 (2008), with the highest penalty written in the law.

The nation also stipulates that hospitals which conduct organ transplants must be members of the Red Cross' Organ Donation Centre to ensure the highest level of safety for both organ donors and recipients.

The chances of someone in Thailand being abducted when vulnerable or inebriated, such as at or after leaving a night entertainment venue, is practically zero, he said. If there were such cases, they would surely have come to light or some evidence would be available, Dr Supanit contested.

More than 7,000 people are on the Red Cross' waiting list for organ transplants. Most are waiting for a kidney, as they can generally survive longer than those in need of other organs, such as a heart, he said.

"There are no prices for organ donations. Planting rumours of an organ trade may create an understanding that only the rich can get organs," he said.