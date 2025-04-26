Dept administers mpox vaccines to high-risk personnel

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has begun administering monkeypox (Mpox) vaccinations to medical personnel.

Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, DDC Director-General, said the department has received 2,220 vials of the JYNNEOS Mpox vaccine from Denmark, which provides 80-85% protection. The initial rollout targets high-risk medical staff and close contacts of confirmed cases.

He said the vaccinations started for healthcare professionals on Thursday at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi.

Mpox was first detected in Thailand in July 2022. Since then, 883 cases have been reported: 781 Thai nationals, 98 foreigners, and four cases with unspecified nationality. The majority (852) were male, with the most affected age group being 30-39 years (42.76%). Thirteen deaths have occurred.

In 2025, just 11 new cases have been recorded, he said. But surveillance and prevention efforts are ongoing.

"Vaccination is currently prioritised for two groups. The first group is for high-risk healthcare workers, including lab staff, disease control officers, and contact tracers. The second group is for individuals with close contact to confirmed cases within four days," he said.

In this initial phase, 524 doses have been allocated to 24 healthcare facilities.