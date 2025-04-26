Thailand, Australia target global crime

Listen to this article

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, CIB Commissioner, exchanges mementoes with AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

In a major stride towards international crime prevention, Thai and Australian police have launched a joint operation aimed at dismantling transnational criminal networks. From narcotics to child exploitation and cryptocurrency-based money laundering, the partnership seeks to address complex crimes that transcend borders.

Earlier this month, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), led a delegation to Australia for high-level discussions with its law enforcement counterpart, the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

"The nature of transnational crime today demands real-time intelligence, cross-border cooperation, and technological integration," Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop told the Bangkok Post. "We are no longer looking at isolated operations. Our goal is to build a seamless network of collaboration."

During the visit, both sides agreed on the importance of developing joint task forces and information-sharing mechanisms. Thai officers showcased their expertise in field operations and regional intelligence, particularly in the Greater Mekong Subregion, while the AFP introduced tools and systems designed for global crime surveillance.

"The Australians appreciated our operational agility," he said. "Our officers are trained to navigate difficult terrains and access hard-to-reach locations, which is often where these criminal networks operate."

Drug Routes, Digital Trails

One of the central themes of the discussions was drug trafficking. Thailand, long regarded as a transit country, plays a pivotal role in the route from production hubs in Myanmar's Shan State to high-value markets in Australia.

"Crystal methamphetamine, or 'ya ice', remains the dominant drug entering Australia from Southeast Asia," explained Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop. "It's cheap to produce, potent, and fetches a high price, making it extremely lucrative for organised crime groups."

Other drugs such as MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and heroin also remain in circulation, especially among younger users and in nightlife circles. According to intelligence shared by the AFP, drugs are often concealed within legitimate shipping containers filled with electronics, household items, or auto parts -- a strategy designed to bypass border inspections.

In response, Thailand and Australia are exploring preemptive strategies, including enhanced cargo screening and sharing intelligence on known traffickers and smuggling routes. A key development is the potential creation of a joint database that both countries can access for real-time tracking of shipments and suspects.

But the battleground extends far beyond traditional smuggling. Today's criminal enterprises are increasingly tech-savvy, often laundering proceeds through digital currencies and online wallets. "Cryptocurrency is the new frontier for criminals," he said. "They trade anonymously, move money quickly, and evade conventional financial oversight."

While the AFP boasts advanced crypto-tracking technology, Thailand still faces legal and structural limitations. Under current Thai law, digital assets lack a clear status as admissible evidence in criminal cases, complicating efforts to freeze or seize funds.

"Despite the challenges, we are progressing," he said. "We're working with partners like Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization), Aseanapol (Association of Southeast Asian Nations Chiefs of Police), and financial intelligence units such as Amlo (Anti-Money Laundering Office) and Austrac (Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre) to tighten controls on illicit money flows."

Beyond operational efforts, both countries are investing in the future of law enforcement through technology, leadership training, and inter-agency coordination. One promising area of collaboration is data management. The CIB's Big Data Centre is of particular interest to the AFP, which has developed similar systems for predictive policing and case integration.

"We had extensive discussions about Thailand's Big Data Centre and how it can be aligned with the AFP's Investigation Management System," Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop noted. "There's a lot we can learn from each other, particularly in terms of system architecture and application in real-world cases."

This technological synergy was echoed in talks with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, which runs the National Criminal Intelligence System, a powerful database that links crime data from across Australia.

"We see this as a model worth emulating," said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop. "Centralising crime data helps agencies respond faster, identify patterns earlier, and avoid duplication of effort."

Leadership development was also high on the agenda. Thai officials met with the Australian Institute of Police Management (AIPM) to discuss leadership training programmes. Plans are underway to send Thai officers to AIPM for advanced courses, while inviting Australian trainers to Thailand to share their expertise. "Good leadership is the backbone of effective policing," he said. "It's not just about catching criminals -- it's about building institutions that can adapt, innovate, and lead in a fast-changing world."

A standout example of innovation is the Joint Policing Cybercrime Coordination Centre (JPC3), a multi-agency hub in Australia that brings together police, cybercrime experts, banks, and tech firms in one location with shared databases and real-time coordination.

"It's exactly the kind of integrated approach we need," he said. "We aim to replicate this model in Thailand to better tackle cybercrime and financial crime."

Security Partnership

As transnational criminal threats grow more sophisticated, Thailand and Australia's shared commitment to public safety is becoming a cornerstone of regional stability.

"It's clear both our nations face common threats," said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop. "By standing together through joint operations, intelligence sharing, and institutional development, we send a message to criminal networks that we are ready, connected, and resolute."

With plans underway to formalise this cooperation through more structured frameworks and regular exchanges, both sides are optimistic. As crime continues to globalise, so too must the response. "This is only the beginning," Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop concluded. "We're building something that will endure -- a partnership for peace, safety, and justice across our nations."