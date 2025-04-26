Pickup driver livestreams Phuket road rage incident

Drivers in high-speed chase had been involved in earlier work-related dispute

A pickup driver wielding a metal rod confronts another man following a high-speed chase, captured live on social media on Friday. (Screenshot)

A pickup driver has caused a stir online after he livestreamed a road rage incident in Phuket on Friday, during which he chased and assaulted another driver with a metal rod.

The video, which emerged around 4pm, captures the moment a white pickup truck pursued a silver sedan between the Suan Sripoovanat and Suan Chao Luang Fah areas. The high-speed chase ended when the pickup crashed into the car, forcing it off the road.

Following the collision, the pickup driver exited his vehicle and confronted the sedan driver, leading to an argument that escalated into physical violence.

The assailant, livestreaming the event, was heard shouting, “You did this to me on purpose, my life is ruined, my father is almost dead,” as the victim pleaded for mercy.

Police have identified the pickup driver as Nattaphol Sawangchaeng, while the victim has been named as Chatchai Sae-koo, 46. Authorities said the two men had been embroiled in a dispute over payment for contracting work prior to the incident.

Despite the violent confrontation, both drivers managed to leave the scene.

On Friday evening, police detained Mr Nattaphol for legal action in connection with the assault. He was found hiding in a nearby forest.

Police said the pickup driver admitted to his actions, which he said were motivated by work-related issues with the victim. A drug test also showed a positive result for methamphetamine, which he reportedly used before the incident.

Mr Nattaphol now faces six charges, including premeditated assault, intimidation, illegal possession of a weapon, destruction of property, reckless driving and driving under the influence of illegal drugs.