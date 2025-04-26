Tourists smoking and drinking in national park draw online ire

An online video showing foreign tourists smoking and drinking alcohol on the open waters off Phi Phi Island in Krabi province has drawn widespread public disapproval.

Social media users have called for action after viewing the clip posted on the Facebook page Hod Jung Changwat Phuket, also known as Brutal Phuket.

In the video, a group of male and female tourists is seen playing in the sea, believed to be off Phi Phi Island, with most holding lit cigarettes and open cans of beer.

The images generated a significant amount of comments, many questioning why their guides did not intervene. Most netizens placed the blame on the trip facilitators, urging that punitive action be taken for their neglect.

Saengsuri Songthong, the chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, said on Saturday that his office is taking the matter seriously.

An investigation has reportedly been launched into the activity, which is believed to have occurred on Wednesday and involved Russian tourists who had hired a boat to travel to the Pileh Bay area.

Boat operators face a 5,000-baht fine for bringing alcoholic beverages into the national park zone and will receive an initial warning.

Mr Saengsuri emphasised that the park values cleanliness and order and is prepared to take action against any violations of its rules.

The incident comes just a week after the dismissal of environmental activist Siranudh “Psi” Scott as an adviser to the head of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Mr Siranudh faced criticism in some quarters because of his confrontational approach to dealing with tourists who misbehave in marine parks.