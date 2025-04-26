Chinese man held after Pattaya transwoman found mutilated

Listen to this article

Forensic officers collect evidence from a guesthouse room in Pattaya where the mutilated body of a victim is found on Saturday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Chinese man has been detained at Suvarnabhumi airport on suspicions of murdering and mutilating a transwoman in Pattaya before attempting to flee the country.

The suspect, identified as Fu Tongyung, 41, was stopped at the airport outside Bangkok on Saturday after being linked to the discovery of a mutilated body in a guesthouse located in Soi Arunotai 2 in Pattaya.

The body of the 24-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld, was found in the bathroom of her room by the guesthouse owner. A trail of blood led to the body, on which the genitals had been partially mutilated.

A large bag filled with clothes, scissors and other equipment was found in the room.

Local police were called to the scene at 10am on Saturday, where they were told that Fu had been renting a room at the guesthouse for about a week. Before the discovery, other tenants reported hearing the suspect and another individual engaged in a heated argument between 1am and 2.30am.

Forensic analysis of the crime is ongoing, but authorities have brought Fu in for questioning and detention until more facts can be confirmed.