More Thai aid workers sent to Myanmar

A 30-member team, consisting of health officials, a World Health Organization coordinator and volunteers, departs from Bangkok for Myanmar on Saturday. (Photo: Ministry of Public Health)

The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday dispatched the third rotation of its Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to Myanmar to assist victims of the recent earthquake in Mandalay.

A 30-member team, consisting of health officials, a World Health Organization coordinator and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, will provide assistance in the neighbouring country until May 2, said Dr Anek Mungaomklang, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Its mission is to step up surveillance of communicable diseases and improve shelter and water management systems in quake-affected areas, he said, adding that a water filtration system will also be installed.

The system, which is capable of producing at least 600 litres of drinkable water per hour and has low maintenance costs, is designed to reduce the risk of waterborne diseases for about 2,000 people in temporary shelters, he said.

The second rotation of the EMT Thailand team was expected to arrive back in Thailand on Saturday evening.

Emergency medical technicians board a Royal Thai Air Force plane for then journey to Myanmar on Saturday. (Photo: Ministry of Public Health)

From April 19–24, the second team provided medical services to 1,304 affected individuals, Dr Anek said.

The most common primary illnesses were related to the musculoskeletal system, followed by non-communicable diseases, eye-related conditions, skin diseases, acute respiratory infections, gastrointestinal disorders and acute mental health issues, he said.

Among these cases, nine were severe and required further medical treatment, he said.

Dr Anek said that despite challenging conditions, including damaged infrastructure and unfavourable weather, basic healthcare needs have been comprehensively met and no major disease outbreaks have been detected.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Armed Forces on Saturday dispatched the fourth rotation of its rescue unit to Myanmar.

The unit, which comprises command, coordination, communication and security officers, aims to support Myanmar authorities in rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts and provide medical care to the earthquake victims.

As of April 23, a total of 3,800 people in Myanmar had been confirmed dead from the earthquake, with 116 missing and 5,100 injured, according to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management. About 207,000 people are currently displaced. In Thailand, 58 people have died and 38 others were injured.