Bangkok quake claims deadline extended to May 2

Deputy governor says more solutions being sought amid complaints about low compensation

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej speaks to reporters about City Hall’s decision to extend the deadline for accepting compensation claims related to the recent earthquake to May 2. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

City Hall has extended the deadline for accepting compensation claims related to the recent earthquake to May 2 and agreed to streamline the claims process.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said the extension was needed because of the Songkran holiday, noting that more than 40,000 claims have so far been filed, with the highest number in Chatuchak district of the capital.

Phasi Charoen, Huai Khwang, Thon Buri, Ratchathewi and Watthana districts have also reported high numbers of claims, as these areas are home to many residential high-rises, she said.

Ms Tavida said City Hall is coordinating with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Comptroller General’s Department to enable claims and supporting documents to be filed electronically.

She noted that although the claims process will be streamlined, in-person document verification will still be required upon receiving payment to prevent fraudulent claims.

Due to the high volume of submissions, she said the disbursement of compensation may take some time.

Responding to complaints about maximum payment rates, Ms Tavida said compensation is based on standard material prices set by the Comptroller General’s Department and may not fully cover the actual damage to each property.

She said City Hall was working with relevant agencies to explore additional solutions, adding that residents with insurance policies can also seek compensation through their insurance companies or juristic persons.

City Hall has faced criticism over the perceived inadequacy of home repair compensation for some earthquake victims.

In a recent Facebook post, Supanat Meenchainan, a People’s Party MP for Bangkok, said that although repair costs for each condominium unit were estimated at tens of thousands of baht, owners were informed that they would receive only around 300–700 baht per unit.

Providing an update on operations at the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO), Ms Tavida said 62 bodies had been discovered and identified as of Friday, while 32 people remain unaccounted for, with the collapsed 30-storey structure now reduced to less than four metres in height.