Bhutanese, Thai monks offer chants to His Majesty, the Queen

Royals get together: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Friday observe a parade and cultural performance in Timphu, the capital of Bhutan. Their Majesties were accorded a warm welcome to Bhutan by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan. Photo: Royal Household Bureau

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Saturday attended a religious ceremony at Buddha Dordenma where 74 Thai and 74 Bhutanese monks performed Buddhist chants to offer blessings to the royal couple.

The visit to Buddha Dordenma was among key events on the second day of Their Majesties' four-day state visit to Bhutan to reinforce long-standing bilateral relations. After the religious ceremony, the fourth King of Bhutan (the current king's father) met Their Majesties.

In the afternoon, Their Majesties visited the Dechencholing Royal Project to view development projects and exhibitions showcasing a collaboration between the Royal Projects of Thailand and Bhutan, as well as De-suung and the One Gewog, One Product (Ogop) initiative. In the evening, Their Majesties granted an audience to the Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and spouse, Tashi Doma.

Their Majesties began their visit on Friday, with a photograph showing His Majesty, a qualified pilot, piloting the royal aircraft and Her Majesty serving as co-pilot.

The royal couple was accorded a warm welcome to Bhutan and formally received at Tashichhodzong. A special welcome programme was held at Tendrelthang where Their Majesties observed a parade and cultural performance.

The royal visit follows an invitation from His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and marks a significant milestone in the friendship and relations between Bhutan and Thailand.

Their Majesties will conclude the visit to Bhutan, the first official overseas state visit of His Majesty the King's reign, on Monday and are scheduled to return in the evening.

The government of Thailand has organised a series of cultural events to mark the historic occasion, including traditional Thai performing arts, Thai boxing, Thai cuisine, and a friendly football match. The activities are designed to further deepen people-to-people ties between Thailand and Bhutan.