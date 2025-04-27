New batch of aid workers sent to Myanmar

Listen to this article

To the rescue: Members of the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) board a Royal Thai Air Force plane yesterday to go to Myanmar to help with earthquake relief.

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday sent the third rotation of its Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to Myanmar to assist victims of the recent earthquake in Mandalay.

A 30-member team, consisting health officials, a World Health Organization coordinator and volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, will provide assistance in the neighbouring country until May 2, said Dr Anek Mungaomklang, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Its mission is to step up surveillance of communicable diseases and improve shelter and water management systems in quake-affected areas, he said, adding that a water filtration system will also be installed by the team.

The system, which is capable of producing at least 600 litres of water per hour and has low maintenance costs, is designed to reduce the risk of waterborne diseases for some 2,000 people in temporary shelters, he said.

The second rotation of the EMT Thailand was expected to arrive in Thailand yesterday evening.

From April 19–24, the team provided medical services to 1,304 affected individuals, he said.

The most common primary illnesses were related to the musculoskeletal system, followed by non-communicable diseases, eye-related conditions, skin diseases, acute respiratory infections, gastrointestinal disorders and acute mental health issues, he said.

Among these cases, nine were severe and required further medical treatment, he said.

Dr Anek said that despite challenging conditions, including damaged infrastructure and unfavourable weather, basic healthcare needs have been met and no major disease outbreaks have been detected.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTAF) yesterday sent the fourth rotation of its rescue unit to Myanmar.

The unit, which comprises command, coordination, communication and security officers, aims to support Myanmar authorities in rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts and provide medical care to the earthquake victims.