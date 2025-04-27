Wat Arun pagoda set to vie for Unesco listing

The iconic principal prang of Wat Arun stands tall by the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok last month. File photo: Apichart Jinakul

Phra Prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam in Bangkok has been added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Tentative List, a big step toward recognition as a World Heritage Site, says the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep).

The Onep secretary-general Chayanan Pakdeejit announced on Friday the office recently received a formal confirmation letter from the Unesco World Heritage Committee saying that Phra Prang, the iconic prang-shaped chedi, at Wat Arun has been included in the tentative list under the cultural category.

The structure's exceptional cultural and architectural value aligns with Unesco's Criteria I and II for World Heritage Site consideration, he said.

Under Criterion I, Phra Prang of Wat Arun is recognised as an outstanding example of Buddhist chedi architecture.

Its unique form, construction techniques, symbolic meaning, and intricate artistic decoration set it apart as a masterpiece.

Notably large and richly detailed, it is regarded as the most beautiful prang-shaped chedi in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Under Criterion II, said Mr Chayanan, the architectural style of Phra Prang reflects the influence of Ayutthaya-era art from both the early (15th century) and later (18th century) periods.

Over time, its design evolved, incorporating distinct characteristics that define its identity. As a result, the chedi stands as a unique representation of the Rattanakosin period (19th century to present) and is unmatched in Thailand and across Asia.

Mr Chayanan said Thailand will submit full registration documents to the Unesco committee during the World Heritage Committee meeting in July in Paris.