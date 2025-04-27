High-speed rail project pushed back 7 months

The high-speed railway project is under construction (photo: State Railway of Thailand)

The Board of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has granted a 201-day extension for the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project between Saraburi and Kaeng Khoi, citing structural constraints, including the need to obtain land-use permissions from the Royal Irrigation Department.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the SRT board has approved the extension of the contract period for the high-speed rail system linking Bangkok and Nong Khai, a collaboration between the Thai and Chinese governments.

The extension applies to the construction of the Saraburi-Kaeng Khoi section, which will now be extended by 201 days, resulting in the change of the completion date from June 7 to Dec 25.

The plan will also be adjusted to align with the contract extension, and the contractors will not claim any expense or compensation for this time extension and there will be no additional costs for the SRT.

Mr Veeris said the delay was due to structural limitations, including the need for land-use permission from the Royal Irrigation Department.

However, he confirmed the SRT has delivered 100% of the land to the contractor and will expedite the work so it will be completed within the revised timeframe.

The Saraburi-Kaeng Khoi section is valued at 8.56 billion baht and spans 12.99 kilometres. Construction began on Feb 19, 2021.

Additionally, the SRT board has resolved to propose to the cabinet the construction of six railway crossing bridges in Nakhon Ratchasima province, with a total budget of 797.29 million baht.