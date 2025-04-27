Pattaya transwoman slain after refusing sex: Chinese suspect

Suspect Fu Tongyung, 42, at Pattaya police station on Saturday. Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A Chinese man suspect said he killed a Thai Pattaya transwoman because she refused to have sex with him and then he cut open her body and removed organs because he liked to "play" with it.

According to police, Fu Tongyung, 42, confessed to slaying Woranan Pannacha, a 25-year-old transwoman who was a native of Nong Khai province.

He was quoted as saying through a translator that he met Woranan near South Pattaya beach Friday evening and exchanged WeChat application contacts with her. At that time, he thought Woranan was a real woman.

At about 9pm Friday, Woranan contacted him. They met at his rented room and agreed to have sex with a 8,000-baht hire.

The Chinese man said that Woranan later refused to have sex with him. So, he demanded a 50% refund.

As she did not give the partial refund, both quarreled and fought. The woman scratched his face and kicked him off his bed. Later he got back in the bed, sat on her body and strangled her.

He dragged her body to a toilet room, used scissors to cut her breasts and pulled out silicone implants.

Then he felt like he wanted to “play” with the body. So, he used the scissors to cut open the body from the neck to the genital and took out the heart, he told police.

Afterwards he washed the body and himself, went to bed, slept, woke up in the morning, reserved a flight and traveled to Suvarnabhumi airport to return to China. He was arrested at the airport in Samut Prakan province on Saturday.

The Chinese man said he did not know if he was mentally ill because he never sought diagnosis. He said he could not control himself after the victim attacked him. He was a welder in China and had paid three visits to Thailand.

In his first visit, he traveled in a tour group but for the last two visits, he visited the country alone. He said he did nothing with the lungs of the victim which were missing from the body. He apologised for the crime.

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Anek Sathongyu said the suspect confessed amid strong evidence proving his crime. The chief said that the lungs of the victim went missing but the bag that the suspect carried contained only a drinking bottle, not an organ.