Thailand braces for summer storms, heavy rainfall

A rare hailstorm, followed by a thunderstorm, struck Phimai and Prathai districts of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. Officials are surveying the damage. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Thailand is expected to experience widespread summer storms between April 26 and May 2, according to the Meteorological Department.

From April 26 to May 1, northern and northeastern Thailand will experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, hailstorms, isolated heavy rain and possible lightning strikes. The weather disruptions are being driven by a moderate high-pressure system from China, which is covering Vietnam and the South China Sea, leading to the convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over upper Thailand amid intense heat.

Between April 28 and May 1, a westerly trough from Myanmar is forecast to move over northern and northeastern Thailand, maintaining unstable weather conditions. Although storms will ease slightly after May 1, hot weather and occasional thunderstorms with strong winds are expected to persist due to continued wind convergence.

In the South, from April 26–28, southeasterly and southerly winds across the Gulf of Thailand and westerly winds over the Andaman Sea will bring heavy rain to parts of the region. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

From April 29 to May 2, winds are expected to weaken slightly, with lower wave heights of less than 1 metre, although isolated thunderstorms may still produce waves over 2 metres.

Public Advisory

The Meteorological Department has urged people in upper Thailand to take precautions during the stormy period, including avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures and billboards. There is a heightened risk of flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas and low-lying regions. Farmers are advised to reinforce crops, protect livestock and prepare for potential agricultural damage.

In the South, residents are told to watch for heavy rainfall and water accumulation from April 26–27. People are advised to monitor weather updates and take necessary health precautions amid fluctuating weather conditions.