Checks underway on 700,000 Thai mobile phone numbers of foreigners

A visitor stops at a mobile phone booth at the Thailand Mobile Expo 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok in February 2024. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Authorities will verify the names of foreign subscribers of 700,000 mobile phone numbers before deciding whether to terminate their mobile banking services in Thailand in June, according to the minister of digital economy and society (DES).

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the mobile phone numbers had been subscribed since Jan 1, 2022. About 700,000 mobile phone numbers registered to foreigners in Thailand together with about 1.8 million mobile phone numbers that had not been registered to anyone would be checked, he said.

According to the minister, the government requires the names of mobile banking service users and the names of subscribers of mobile phone numbers attached to the mobile banking services to be identical in order to curb technology crime. Otherwise, the mobile banking services will be terminated.

The measure was introduced on Feb 1 and mobile banking service users were required to comply with the rule by April 30 (this Wednesday). Otherwise, mobile banking services on improperly registered phones will be terminated in June.

Banks concerned would inform such phone users and ask them to adjust their registration data accordingly by April 30. Those who did not receive such a request from their banks via their mobile banking services could continue to use the services without any problem, Mr Prasert said.