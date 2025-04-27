Casinos integral to Thailand's entertainment complex bill: survey

Bhumjaithai Party’s secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob declared his opposition to casinos in Thailand's parliament. (TV screen capture)

Almost half of respondents in the latest Nida Poll believed that the controversial Entertainment Complex Bill would not pass without the casino component included in the package.

The survey, conducted during April 21-23, found that 46% of the participants thought the bill would be rejected if the casino element was dropped although 33% believed the bill would still pass.

However, 19% of the respondents said it would be impossible for the casino component to be removed while 2% showed no interest in the issue.

A total of 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and income nationwide participated in the opinion poll, which was carried out after the government backed away from its bid to push the bill through parliament following strong opposition from various sectors.

Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob caused a stir when he announced his opposition to casinos during the House meeting despite the government's move to delay its deliberation.

According to the findings, about 35.8% of respondents backed Mr Chaichanok while 28% saw it as a personal stance. About 22% believed that Mr Chaichanok was simply following public sentiment, with many saying he would back the party's official stance.

Another 29% viewed his opposition as a political move, signalling the Bhumjaithai Party was looking for bargaining power.

Meanwhile, 20% of respondents believed that the ruling Pheu Thai Party would succeed in pushing for the casino-entertainment complex. However, about 17% believed that such venues were unlikely to materialise.

Another 16% saw Mr Chaichanok's announcement as a sign that the coalition partner was not supportive of the bill.

When asked about unity, some respondents were sceptical with 9% saying it was a signal the Bhumjaithai Party was ready to break up the political alliance. About 10.84% believed an internal rift was growing in Bhumjaithai.

About 7% said Bhumjaithai was highly likely to be axed from the government and about 6% said the party made a wrong move. However, 5% thought that Pheu Thai would eventually back down.