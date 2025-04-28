Free wi-fi soon for passengers on long-haul trains

Attendants get to grips with fold-up beds on a Special Express train of the State Railway of Thailand. Soon they will also have to learn about providing wi-fi. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

The State Railway of Thailand plans to provide a free wi-fi service on long-haul trains to the North, Northeast and South, starting late this year.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the decision to provide a free wi-fi service followed passengers' complaints they lost their internet connection when trains were passing through forests and mountainous terrain, meaning they could not check the news or real-time location of their train.

He said wi-fi would initially be available in first and second class carriages of Special Express trains on the Bangkok-Chiang Mai (North), Bangkok-Nong Khai, Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani (Northeast) and Hat Yai (South) routes.

Mr Veeris said the free wi-fi service would be expanded to 146 other air-conditioned trains next year.