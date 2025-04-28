Thailand's hottest places are in northern region

A worker endures heat on a road in Bangkok as temperatures soar to 37°C during the day on April 22. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Northern provinces have dominated the hottest locations this year as Thailand begins to transition from summer into the rainy season.

The top 10 hottest places on Sunday were all in the northern region, topped by Muang district in Mae Hong Son province, where temperatures peaked at 42.3°C, the Meteorological Department reported on Monday.

Lampang appeared three times in the top 10, while Muang district in Chiang Mai came in tenth place.

Scorching mercury in Thailand

Muang district, Mae Hong Son 42.3°C

Muang district, Lamphun 41.0°C

Muang district, Lampang 40.6°C

Mae Sariang district, Mae Hong Son 40.5°C

Thoen district, Lampang 40.3°C

Hang Chat district, Lampang 40.0°C

Mae Sot district, Tak 39.5°C

Muang district, Phrae 39.1°C

Muang district, Nan 39.1°C

Muang district, Chiang Mai 39.1°C

On Saturday, the North was also the hottest region, recording eight out of the country's 10 hottest places, again led by Muang district in Mae Hong Son at 41.5°C.

The weather service office expected summer to be over around mid-May. It officially began on Feb 28.

Meteorologists warned of summer storms from Monday to Thursday, mostly in northern and northeastern provinces. "Some locations will have hail storms, thunderstorms and lightning too," forecaster Manoon Da-oi said on a Facebook programme.