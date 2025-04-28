Autopsy underway on Pattaya transwoman's mutilated body

Police question a Chinese murder suspect at Pattaya station in Thailand's Chon Buri province on Monday. Chaiyot Pupattanapong

PATTAYA: Forensic police have yet to thoroughly examine the body of a transwoman who was murdered by a Chinese visitor – with some organs reportedly missing – while her relatives and peers in Pattaya were concerned about negative comments about the victim.

According to police sources, Pattaya police sent the body of Woranan Pannacha, 25, to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for the autopsy to determine the cause of the death and find DNA traces because it was reported that she had fought against the Chinese man before being strangled.

Detectives also intended for forensic police to examine a cut in her abdomen to find out if the cut was made before or after the transwoman died.

Meanwhile, Pattaya police sought a court order to extend the detention of the Chinese suspect, Fu Tongyung, 42, pending their investigation.

The Chinese man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday. He told police that he strangled Woranan at his rented room in Pattaya last Friday after she refused to have sex with him although he had paid for it.

The frequent visitor from Kunming also told police that he cut the body from the neck downward to the genitals because he wanted to “play” with it.

It was reported that he pulled out the heart and silicone implants from the body.

Pattaya police said initially they did not see the left lung of the victim but the suspect denied he had removed a lung. The local police hoped forensic police in Bangkok would be able to clarify the situation.

Pattaya police also questioned Uan Pannacha, the 61-year-old father of the victim, on Monday. The father said his family in the northeastern province of Nong Khai were devastated by the loss, as well as by some people’s negative comments online on the death of his son.

Such comments prompted a rally by transgender people in Pattaya on a beachfront road Sunday night. A leader of the rally said that they were looking for the sources of negative comments who might also be in Pattaya.