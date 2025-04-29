No contract for Siranudh

Siranudh: Contract ends in September

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has decided not to renew the contract of young marine conservationist Siranudh "Psi" Scott, which is set to expire in September.

Attapol Charoenchansa, the department's director-general, said that while the department had initially appreciated Mr Siranudh's dedication to marine conservation -- a commitment he witnessed during his tenure as head of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources two years ago, recent developments have changed the situation.

Mr Siranudh was invited to join the department's advisory team based on his early promise, but his behaviour reportedly changed with him becoming increasingly unfriendly toward department staff. There were also concerns about personal misuse of departmental resources for private business activities. These issues, combined with alleged abuse of authority, created a difficult working environment.

"We are awaiting a report from the national park office regarding this case. Anyone unwilling to acknowledge and correct their mistakes must step back from working with us.

"His contract will expire in September, and we will not extend it," the DNP chief said, adding that while the department may collaborate with Mr Siranudh in another capacity in the future, it would be in a different context.