Fruit quality drive underway

Listen to this article

Chemical-free fruits and reliable exporters are being given top priority by the government in addressing uncertain fruit exports to China, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

A high-level committee to develop and manage fruit exports met yesterday to address obstacles in exporting durians, lamyai, and mangoes to China, the country's primary market for these fruits. Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said the meeting, which she chaired, agreed to heighten food safety measures to make fruits slated for exports chemical-free.

The meeting also resolved to compile a list of brokers who collect health-safe fruits from farms for export to China, so that Chinese customs can trace the origin and be assured of the fruits' safety. So far, the list comprises 307 brokers nationwide, the minister said.

In addition, the meeting decided that related agencies must work harder to effectively manage risks associated with fruits hitting the market during the May-June harvest season.

The risks stem from water management, fruit quality control, lab tests on the fruits, and educating farmers about droughts and summer storms, which can devastate fruit output.

"The ministry will see to it that the fruit quality and safety meet standards," Mr Narumon said.