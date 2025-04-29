Phumtham presses for progress in South

Listen to this article

The wreckage of a truck hit by a roadside bomb in Than To district, Yala, on Monday. Two border patrol officers were killed and another was hurt. BORDER PATROL POLICE

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has set a seven-day deadline for security forces to submit a report on their efforts to resolve the ongoing unrest in the southernmost provinces.

Mr Phumtham said on Monday he had instructed the army chief to adjust strategies to take a more proactive approach in handling the southern security issue.

He has also assigned the police and military to report on their progress in dealing with the matter within a week.

According to him, the deadline is part of the process of monitoring progress in combating threats and gives a heightened sense of urgency among local authorities in maintaining peace and order in the South.

He also acknowledged that the matter is complex, with conflicting information that needs discussion and clarification.

Mr Phumtham addressed a proposal from the private sector, urging the government to lift martial law in parts of the four southernmost provinces.

Members of the private sector believe the situation has returned to normal and that such a move would boost trade.

He said the cabinet has not decided if martial law should be lifted, adding that recent violence has postponed discussions on the issue, as authorities prioritise immediate security concerns.

Regarding peace talks, the minister insisted the government is committed to engaging in discussions only with the legitimate leaders of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) rebel group.

He noted that previous attempts to negotiate with representatives of the BRN were unsuccessful because those who took part in the talks lacked the authority to end the violence.

According to Mr Phumtham, the Thai government will come together with the peace talk facilitator appointed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Should violence persist, Malaysian authorities will try to find a way to provide support for Thailand, he said.

Meanwhile, in Yala, an unknown number of armed attackers ambushed and fatally shot Volunteer Defence Corps (VDC) member Thirawut Phutharat, 34, who was purchasing goods at a local shop in Bannang Sata district on Monday. The attackers set fire to his car and body after the killing.

The incident came after a bomb attack on Saturday in Narathiwat's Rueso district, where insurgents threw two homemade pipe bombs at a military outpost. The attack left one civilian injured.

Authorities are currently investigating both incidents.