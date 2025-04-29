Convoy busted with 100kg of crystal meth

Listen to this article

Chumphon: Police seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine bound for the southern border city of Hat Yai, following a bust which saw four people arrested along Highway 41 in Lang Suan district just after midnight on Sunday.

According to Pol Lt Col Kla Sombatphibun, superintendent of Highway Police Division 4, the bust followed a tip-off from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau that a black Mitsubishi MPV and a grey Isuzu pick-up truck would be passing through the province en route to Hat Yai with a significant haul of drugs.

Shortly after midnight, patrolling officers spotted the grey Isuzu truck and flagged it down for a search. Inside, they found a man, 43 and two women aged 17 and 19, but there were no signs of any illegal drugs in the car.

Not long after, they saw a black Mitsubishi matching the descriptions given by the NSB. Inside the car, which was driven by a 40-year-old man, officers found 100kg of crystal methamphetamine.

The cars, according to Pol Lt Col Kla, were part of convoy carrying crystal meth from Suphan Buri to Hat Yai district in Songkhla.

The men admitted to having been paid 200,000 baht each to transport the drugs. They brought the young women along to help deflect suspicion if they were stopped at a checkpoint along the way, said Pol Lt Col Kla.

All of the suspects will be charged with transporting Category 1 narcotics with the intent to sell.