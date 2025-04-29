Dugongs 'flourishing' off Trang isles

Abundant seagrass meadows around Koh Libong and Koh Muk in Trang have allowed the local dugong population to flourish, with a recent survey showing the herd has grown in size since the last one.

According to Jinda Srisuppatpong, the head of Marine National Park Education and Research Centre 3, the herd was spotted during an aerial survey of Hat Chao Mai marine national park, which was carried out using a drone.

Images taken by the drone showed a total of 23 dugongs in the herd, which now includes a new mother and her calf, he said, adding halophila ovalis sea grass is abundant off the coast of Koh Libong and Koh Muk, allowing these dugongs to reproduce.

According to researchers who have been observing the herd, the dugongs around Koh Libong and Koh Muk are generally in good health.

"It's good news for the dugongs' food security in the long run," Mr Jinda said.

He said the expanding dugong population and steady food supply showed the office's efforts to conserve the park's marine habitat are paying off.