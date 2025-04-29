Drone rules to be updated amid push for commercial use

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is preparing to amend the Air Navigation Act to better support the growth of drone aviation nationwide.

CAAT Director ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon said the Transport Ministry has instructed CAAT to revise the Air Navigation Act, B.E. 2497 (1954), with a focus on enhancing aviation safety and technical operations.

The updated law, which is expected to take effect later this year, will introduce at least 30 new measures, including specific provisions for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The amendments aim to align Thai aviation regulations with international safety standards, including those set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and will apply to both domestic and international air carriers, ACM Manat said.

The CAAT is also promoting the use of drones in the industrial sector. Recently, it amended regulations to accommodate drones weighing over 25 kilogrammes, effective as of Sept 1, 2024. This has led to a significant increase in the use of large drones.

In addition to the legislative changes, CAAT has launched several initiatives to support the expanding drone industry.

One key project is a drone delivery service trial in downtown Bangkok, which is set to begin in June. The trial will operate between the Bang Rak National Telecom Office and Iconsiam, crossing the Chao Phraya River.

Following the trial, CAAT will invite operators to submit proposals for additional drone delivery routes, based on demand, ACM Manat added. Since 2018, CAAT has approved 127,507 UAV operations. Of these, around 10% are agricultural drones, another 10% are operated by foreign entities, and the rest are small drones.

To date, about 60,000 individuals have registered as drone operators. CAAT estimates approximately 20,000 drones remain unregistered. Under the new regulations, all drone operators will be required to obtain a drone aviation certificate from CAAT by Sept 1.