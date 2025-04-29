Bus organisation's 'super app' set for October launch

Listen to this article

People wait for a bus in front of Soi Charansanitwong 94 in Bang Phlat district, Bangkok, in February. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) director Kittikarn Jomduang Jaruwanpolkul has announced plans to roll out the BMTA "super app" in October to support integrated payment for urban commuting.

There are still issues with how the app functions, however, said Mr Kittikarn. The app is a collaboration between BMTA and Techforge Global Co Ltd. The app requires users to input a lot of information, which could be a discouragement for passengers, he said.

Also, commercial banks charge the BMTA a 5-baht transaction fee for each QR code payment made by passengers, which could increase the agency's operational costs. The BMTA plans to negotiate with banks to have these fees waived or find alternative solutions.

Currently, BMTA buses accept various payment methods, including cash, welfare cards, EMV (Europay, Master Card or Visa) cards and payment apps like TrueMoney and Paotang.

Mr Kittikarn revealed that the BMTA's long-term goal is to integrate all fare payment methods into a single app, making transactions smoother and more transparent, and reducing commuters' reliance on cash.

Despite the aim to minimise cash payments, Mr Kittikarn said his agency cannot stop accepting this payment method as the new payment system will be convenient for only some passengers.

The app development is part of the BMTA's broader management system upgrade, with a budget of 52 million baht. Techforge Global won the concession on April 11.

The development of the BMTA application also includes a complaints system, as well as information on bus lines, routes, and fares.