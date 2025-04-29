Phuket taxi driver allegedly blocked ambulance in which a heart attack patient died

The limousine taxi blocks the ambulance on its way to hospital in Kathu district, Phuket, Sunday morning. (Photo: Mcot Phuket)

PHUKET: A taxi driver in this southern island province was charged with blocking an ambulance which was rushing a heart attack patient to hospital but he died on the way.

The incident happened on Sunday morning when Pradit Dumlak, 62, passed out in a durian orchard in Kamala community in Kathu district.

Relatives of the man who had a heart disease called an ambulance from Patong Hospital at 8.15am Sunday. It was reported that the ambulance was blocked with a limousine taxi on the narrow Kamala-Patong Road on its way to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the taxi driver did not make way and tried to cut in on the ambulance to avoid a parked vehicle. At that time, paramedics were trying to resuscitate the elderly man. Paramedics pronounced his death at 8.45am Sunday.

Local police checked camera footage and called the taxi driver for interrogation. Police then charged the driver with blocking an emergency vehicle and violating a patient’s right.