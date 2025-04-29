Another accident as concrete chunks fall from Rama 2 expressway

Listen to this article

The concrete smashed through the driver's side of the pickup's front windshield. (Photo: Samut Sakhon Foundation)

SAMUT SAKHON - Chunks of concrete fell from an overhead beam onto a pickup truck, severely injuring the driver, beneath the expressway being built above Rama 2 Road, on Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported to Samut Sakhon Foundation about 7.40am. Rescuers dispatched to the scene reported finding a white Ford Ranger pickup stopped in a Bangkok-bound lane under the expressway structure, in Muang district.

Lumps of concrete had smashed through the driver's side of the windshield. The driver suffered injuries to his chin, chest and arms, rescuers said. Large chunks of concrete rested on the front seat.

The victim said there had been no warning. Parts of the beam tumbled down as he passed beneath the structure. He was being treated at Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital.

Muang Samut Sakhon police were investigating.

The delayed expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.

Most recently, in early March, a pickup truck driver was injured by a falling crane.