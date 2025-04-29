Concrete from Rama 2 flyover falls on pickup truck

Listen to this article

The concrete smashed through the driver's side of the pickup's front windshield. (Photo: Samut Sakhon Foundation)

SAMUT SAKHON - Chunks of concrete fell from an old flyover onto a pickup truck on Rama 2 Road on Tuesday morning, smashing through the front windshield and severely injuring the driver.

Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreungkit said the accident occurred near kilometre marker 27+500, Bangkok-outbound.

The concrete fell from the Mahachai flyover, which was an old bridge above Rama II Road, according to the Department of Highways, he said.

It was earlier reported that concrete fell from the expressway being built above Rama 2 Road. It has an atrocious safety record.

Mr Suriya said Tuesday's accident was outside the construction area of the Khunthian-Ban Phaeo section of the M82 intercity motorway.

The accident was reported to Samut Sakhon Foundation about 7.40am. Rescuers dispatched to the scene reported finding a white Ford Ranger pickup stopped in a Bangkok-inbound lane under the bridge structure, in Muang district, according to the foundation website. The entry was later changed to Bangkok outbound.

Lumps of concrete had smashed through the driver's side of the windshield. The driver suffered injuries to his chin, chest and arms, rescuers said. Large chunks of concrete rested on the front seat.

The victim said there had been no warning. Parts of the beam tumbled down as he passed beneath the structure. He was being treated at Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital.

Muang Samut Sakhon police were investigating.

Mr Suriya said the injured driver was receiving assistance, and he had order safety checks on road bridges nationwide.

The delayed intercity expressway's construction has long been plagued by accidents, with parts of the structure falling on passing vehicles, injuring and even killing motorists.

Most recently, on April 4, a pickup truck driver was injured by a falling crane.